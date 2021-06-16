Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ROIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.44, the dividend yield is 2.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ROIC was $18.44, representing a -2.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.86 and a 91.48% increase over the 52 week low of $9.63.

ROIC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). ROIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.24. Zacks Investment Research reports ROIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.44%, compared to an industry average of 2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ROIC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.