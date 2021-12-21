Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2021

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased ROIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -36.36% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ROIC was $18.45, representing a -2.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $19 and a 44.25% increase over the 52 week low of $12.79.

ROIC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). ROIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.45. Zacks Investment Research reports ROIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.44%, compared to an industry average of 11.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the roic Dividend History page.

