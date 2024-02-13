Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (Symbol: ROIC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.21, changing hands as low as $12.88 per share. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ROIC's low point in its 52 week range is $10.985 per share, with $15.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.15.
