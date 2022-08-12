Retail Opportunity Investments Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ROIC

In trading on Friday, shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (Symbol: ROIC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.06, changing hands as high as $18.16 per share. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROIC's low point in its 52 week range is $15.065 per share, with $20.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.14.

