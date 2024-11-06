Retail Opportunity downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Baird

Baird downgraded Retail Opportunity (ROIC) to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $17.50, up from $16, following the announcement that Blackstone Real Estate Partners X will acquire shares of ROIC for $17.50 cash. The firm does not expect additional bidders as the process has likely been ongoing since it was first reported in July, the analyst tells investors.
