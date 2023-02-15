US Markets

Retail major Ahold beats analyst forecasts on buoyant US sales

Credit: REUTERS/Eva Plevier

February 15, 2023 — 02:01 am EST

Written by Anthony Deutsch for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Supermarket major Ahold Delhaize AD.AS on Wednesday reported a 22% increase in core earnings in the fourth quarter, ahead of market forecasts, on continued strength in key U.S. markets.

The company said in a statement that underlying operating income in the latest reporting period had came in at 1.03 billion euros ($1.10 billion), ahead of a company compiled consensus of 890 million euros. That compared to 838 million euros a year earlier.

Sales of 23.4 billion euros for the three-month period were in line with expectations.

Ahold said in its full-year outlook that it expected an underlying operating margin of around 4.0% and underlying earnings per share "around 2022 levels".

