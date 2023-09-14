Retail Investors in Japan Are Increasing Their Use of ETFs

London -- (ETFGI) -- Retail investors in Japan are continuing to increase their use of ETFs. Retail investors are trading and investing in ETFs listed in the United States via on-line brokers platforms in Japan. The ETFs that are being used have been registered for sale in Japan by the US ETFs issuers. Once registered for sale online broker platforms can decide to make the ETFs available on their platforms. These US listed ETFs that are registered for sale in Japan do not have a listing on an exchange in Japan.



The most active online brokers are SBI, Rakuten Securities, and Monex. auKabucom and Matsui Securities started offering US Listed ETFs in early 2022. Nomura Securities also provides access to US listed ETFs.



Proshares is one of the most recent US ETF issuers to enter the Japanese market by registering some of their US ETFs for sale in Japan. Global X, First Trust, Invesco, and JP Morgan Asset Management have increased the number of US listed ETFs that are registered for sale in Japan.





Source: Online broker platform websites. Special thanks to Kazu.



At the end of August, the local ETFs industry in Japan had 289 ETFs, with 311 listings, assets of $504 billion, from 15 providers on listed on 3 exchanges. Year-to-date in 2023 the assets invested in the ETFs industry in Japan have increased 11.0%, going from $454.03 n at end of 2022 to $503.93 Bn.



At the end of August, the Bank of Japan reported holding ETFs worth $277 billion or 55% of the ETFs assets of ETFs listed in Japan. The investment in ETFs by the Bank of Japan has made Japan the largest market in the Asia Pacific region.



The ETFs industry in Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) had 3,078 ETFs, with 3,244 listings, assets are at a new record of $717 Bn, from 250 providers listed on 20 exchanges in 15 countries. Retail use of ETFs in many markets across Asia Pacific ex Japan is low as advisors are often paid inducements to sell mutual funds and other investment products.

