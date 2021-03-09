US Markets
TSLA

Retail investors' darling stock NanoRepro lures short sellers after 4,000% gain

Contributor
Danilo Masoni Reuters
Published

Fertility testing company turned COVID-19 specialist NanoRepro, which has been a recent darling of German retail investors, has seen a sudden emergence in short selling activity after a dramatic share price surge.

By Danilo Masoni

March 9 (Reuters) - Fertility testing company turned COVID-19 specialist NanoRepro <NN6G.DE>, which has been a recent darling of German retail investors, has seen a sudden emergence in short selling activity after a dramatic share price surge.

Shares in the Marburg-based company have climbed around 4,000% at its peak this month from early March last year when it first added a coronavirus test to its portfolio, sparking a boom in its business.

But signs of stock borrowing activity in the German micro-capitalized company emerged for the first time in more than 15 months last week, data from FIS Astec Analytics showed, indicating that some investors were taking a stab at shorting the stock.

Before end-February, there was no trace of borrowing activity, partly due to a low free float, as traders piled into the shares after demand for COVID-19 testing led to a ten-fold rise in its 2020 sales and an explosion of its order book.

According to the latest data from FIS Astec the cost to borrow shares in the little-known firm stood at a high of 17% on Wednesday, ten times the sector average, as loan volumes rose.

On the same day, NanoRepro hit a peak at over 22 euros, giving the company a market capitalisation of over 240 million euros ($285million) compared to just 5 million a year earlier.

Since then, the stock has lost ground and by 1428 GMT on Tuesday, it was set for its worst day in five months, down 18%.

"It falls incredibly quickly. And that doesn't look like a 'dip'. Someone selling seldom comes alone. I'm glad I'm out," said Reddit-user Porsche981Fan on the German-language MauerStrassenWetten forum where NanoRepro became a star.

Despite the fresh fall, NanoRepro is still up nearly 2,500% over the last year, a move that dwarfs rallies seen in highly hyped assets like Bitcoin BTC=BTSP or Tesla TSLA.O.

Meanwhile, the German government's plan to pay for all asymptomatic citizens to have a quick COVID-19 test at least once a week looks a further boon to the business NanoRepro newly ventured into.

($1 = 0.8413 euros)

NanoReprohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3bqSZUR

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Danilo.Masoni@TR.com; +39-02-66129734; Reuters Messaging: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; On Twitter https://twitter.com/damasoni))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More