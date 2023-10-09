Retail investors buy 79% of Italy's BTP Valore -Treasury

Makes clear in headline and first paragraph the story refers to domestic retail investors rather than just domestic investors

ROME, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Domestic retail investors bought an estimated 79% of the new BTP Valore bond that went on sale last week, the highest ever such take-up, the Italian Treasury said on Monday.

Italy raised over 17.2 billion euros ($18.13 billion) from the 5-year bond targeted at individual investors.

($1 = 0.9500 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Consiglio, editing by Crispian Balmer)

((valentina.consiglio@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307712;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.