Retail investors buy 79% of Italy's BTP Valore -Treasury

October 09, 2023 — 01:40 pm EDT

Written by Valentina Consiglio for Reuters ->

ROME, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Domestic retail investors bought an estimated 79% of the new BTP Valore bond that went on sale last week, the highest ever such take-up, the Italian Treasury said on Monday.

Italy raised over 17.2 billion euros ($18.13 billion) from the 5-year bond targeted at individual investors.

($1 = 0.9500 euros)

