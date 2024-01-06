Retail Industry 2024: 3 Trends and Predictions to Watch

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

When it comes to retail industry trends, one refrain is most common — “it’s going to be a tough year.” From huge department stores and shopping malls to exclusively e-commerce and back again, the retail landscape is a fast-moving sector that can be difficult navigate. Plus, it’s a sector that’s heavily dependent on the economy. When people have excess cash burning a hole in their pocket, they’re more likely to splurge on frivolous goods. But when budgets are tight, big ticket items are scratched off shopping lists and unnecessary items are quickly postponed.

The year ahead is set to be a tough one for many economies around the world. Central banks’ interest rate hikes have managed to slow down inflation, but that could be at the cost of economic growth. As we wait for the tightening cycles to work their way through the economy, we’re likely to see muted economic growth, if any at all. That means retailers will have to peddle harder to attract and retain customers, and competing on price could leave a dent in margins.

While most retail industry predictions suggest many companies will be swimming against the tide, there are some pockets of opportunity worth watching. While e-commerce has been all the rage over the past decade, we might see bricks-and-mortar make somewhat of a comeback. Consumers may also flock to the health, wellness and beauty category. While many retailers will be looking to tighten their belts in order to protect against leaner times, those that have been willing to spend on AI enhancements could leapfrog their more conservative peers as these could unlock a competitive edge as well as efficiency improvements when they’re most needed.

Health, Wellness and Beauty Hold Up

While the pandemic is in the rearview mirror for most countries, it left a lasting mark on consumers and this could shape retail sector predictions this year. We’re more focused than ever on our health, wellness and beauty thanks to more awareness around self-care and a lot of time spent looking at ourselves in Teams meetings. The result is a booming market for health, wellness and beauty products that’s likely to continue in the year ahead.

Not only are consumers more aware of their health and wellness, they’re likely to be more willing to spend on it. Back in the financial crisis, we saw people continue to shell out for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) as an affordable luxury. This time around, a period of sluggish economic growth will see people look for small perks in the health and wellness sector. While big-ticket items like a Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) exercise bike might be off-limits, a supplement or beauty product might be within reach.

Back to Bricks and Mortar

After years of retail industry trends beating the e-commerce drum it’s finally time to listen out for a different kind of music. While there’s no debate that online shopping isn’t going anywhere, it may have reached a crescendo. Though shopping malls as we once knew them are out of fashion, out-of-town retail parks with big-box and brick and mortar stores could be about to have a renaissance. That’s not to say that companies should abandon their online presence. But merging the idea of online shopping with an in-store experience could be the best way to stand out in 2024.

Investors looking to capitalize on this trend should look for companies with a presence in out-of-town retail parks that make for shopping destinations. Omnichannel investment is a must — consumers should be able to blur the lines between shopping online and in person. Another way to play this trend is with REITs. Retail landlords have been worse for wear in the wake of the pandemic, but they could be a great turnaround play with a potential resurgence on the way.

AI Enhancements

Somehow, it seems impossible to make predictions without including AI these days, and the same is true when it comes to retail industry trends. AI is key to unlock quite a few doors in what’s likely to be a challenging year ahead. Retailers who’ve already built AI into their processes will be much better placed than those who have yet to upgrade their tech profile. There are many ways in which the tech can help companies thrive — from improving customer experiences to improving margins.

AI-powered supply chain management can help keep inventory at a minimum. This is especially important for clothing retailers, who often have to change styles on a dime to please their fickle consumers. It’s also an important way companies can improve efficiency, with services like unattended checkouts and inventory tracking programs. If they haven’t already, retailers need to put in the initial investment to get AI-enhancements up and running, or they risk losing out to their savvier peers.

