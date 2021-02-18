Retail group Truworths takes 7% profit hit from pandemic

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - South African retail group Truworths International TRUJ.J reported a 7% decline in half-year profit on Thursday, citing pandemic-hit demand and shop closures that it expects to continue to weigh in the second half of its financial year.

The global apparel industry is reeling from a punishing 2020, when shops were forced to close to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and consumers switched formal dresses and shirts for pyjamas and sweat pants.

Truworths, which owns UK-based shoe chain Office among others, said headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, fell to 339.3 cents in the 26 weeks to Dec. 27 from 364.9 cents in the comparable period a year earlier.

Group retail sales fell by 8.5% to 9.7 billion rand ($660.61 million), with sales at its biggest business, Truworths Africa, down 6.8%. Office, which accounts for 27% of group sales, registered a 24.6% decline in sterling terms and a 13.3% drop in rand, Truworths said.

While there have not been any further hard lockdown restrictions in South Africa since clothing retailers were allowed to reopen stores in May, consumer spending remains subdued, Truworths said, with shoppers spending less on discretionary items such as formal clothes.

The company said that UK trading conditions have been "exceptionally challenging" owing to Brexit uncertainty and the closure of stores from Nov. 5 to Dec. 2. The government reimposed a national lockdown in January, but Office was able to continue selling shoes online, it said.

Truworths declared an interim divided of 232 cents per share.

($1 = 14.6835 rand)

