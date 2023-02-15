US Markets

Retail group Ahold beats expectations thanks to buoyant U.S. sales

Credit: REUTERS/Eva Plevier

February 15, 2023 — 02:39 am EST

AMSTERDAM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize AD.AS on Wednesday reported a forecast-beating 22% jump in fourth-quarter core earnings on continued strength in U.S. markets and higher than expected cost savings.

Quarterly underlying operating income was 1.03 billion euros ($1.10 billion), beating the 890 million euro consensus in analyst forecasts compiled by the company.

Sales of 23.4 billion euros for the three-month period were roughly in line with expectations.

In its full-year outlook Ahold said it expects an underlying operating margin of about 4% and underlying earnings per share "around 2022 levels".

Ahold, which operates the Albert Heijn chain in the Netherlands and Stop & Shop, Giant, Food Lion and Hannaford in the United States, said sales excluding gasoline rose 9.3% year on year in the United States and 5.7% in Europe.

The company's cost savings were 100 million euros more than expected, it said, bringing the 2022 total to 979 million euros.

With double-digit inflation in the short term, Ahold will "explore new opportunities" to lower costs across the group, it added.

