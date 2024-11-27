News & Insights

Retail Food Group Sees Growth and Innovation in FY25

November 27, 2024 — 09:58 pm EST

Retail Food Group Limited (AU:RFG) has released an update.

Retail Food Group Limited has reported a promising start to FY25 with a 1.8% increase in domestic network sales for the first quarter and the opening of 13 new outlets. The company’s strategy focuses on enhancing customer experience and digital capabilities, alongside product innovation like the new Piadina range at Crust. Despite a slight decline in customer count, the company’s core brands remain resilient, offering unique propositions that are outperforming competitors in brand awareness.

