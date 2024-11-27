Retail Food Group Sees Growth and Innovation in FY25

Retail Food Group Limited (AU:RFG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Retail Food Group Limited has reported a promising start to FY25 with a 1.8% increase in domestic network sales for the first quarter and the opening of 13 new outlets. The company’s strategy focuses on enhancing customer experience and digital capabilities, alongside product innovation like the new Piadina range at Crust. Despite a slight decline in customer count, the company’s core brands remain resilient, offering unique propositions that are outperforming competitors in brand awareness.

For further insights into AU:RFG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.