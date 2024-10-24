Retail Food Group Schedules 2024 AGM to Shape Future

Retail Food Group Limited (AU:RFG) has released an update.

Retail Food Group Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, where shareholders will review financial statements and reports for the fiscal year ending June 2024. Key agenda items include the consideration of the remuneration report and the election and re-election of directors, shaping the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:RFG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.