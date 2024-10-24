Retail Food Group Plans Security Consolidation

Retail Food Group Limited (AU:RFG) has released an update.

Retail Food Group Limited has announced a security consolidation involving its ordinary fully paid shares, performance rights, and service rights, set to commence trading on a deferred settlement basis from December 11, 2024. This corporate action aims to streamline the company’s capital structure and could impact shareholder value. Investors should stay informed as the record date for this consolidation is December 12, 2024.

