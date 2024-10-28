Retail Food Group Issues New Performance Rights

Retail Food Group Limited (AU:RFG) has released an update.

Retail Food Group Limited has announced the issuance of 34,769,911 performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities are not intended to be quoted on the ASX, providing a strategic opportunity to reward and motivate employees. This move could impact the company’s future financial performance and shareholder value.

