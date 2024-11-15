News & Insights

Retail Food Group Gains New Substantial Holder

November 15, 2024 — 01:27 am EST

Retail Food Group Limited (AU:RFG) has released an update.

TIGA Trading Pty Ltd has emerged as a significant player in Retail Food Group Limited, acquiring a substantial 5.05% voting power with over 125 million ordinary shares. This move highlights potential shifts in the company’s strategic direction, catching the attention of investors and market enthusiasts. The involvement of Thorney Investment Group, led by Alex Waislitz, underscores the importance of these developments for stakeholders.

