News & Insights

Stocks

Retail Food Group Faces Shareholder Dissent at AGM

November 27, 2024 — 11:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Retail Food Group Limited (AU:RFG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Retail Food Group Limited faced a ‘first strike’ at its latest AGM as over 25% of shareholders voted against the 2024 Remuneration Report. Despite this, the meeting saw the successful election and re-election of directors and the approval of several resolutions, although a proposal to change the company’s name was not carried. These developments might impact investor sentiment and stock performance as the company navigates shareholder concerns.

For further insights into AU:RFG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RFGPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.