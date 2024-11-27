Retail Food Group Faces Shareholder Dissent at AGM

Retail Food Group Limited (AU:RFG) has released an update.

Retail Food Group Limited faced a ‘first strike’ at its latest AGM as over 25% of shareholders voted against the 2024 Remuneration Report. Despite this, the meeting saw the successful election and re-election of directors and the approval of several resolutions, although a proposal to change the company’s name was not carried. These developments might impact investor sentiment and stock performance as the company navigates shareholder concerns.

