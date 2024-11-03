Retail Food Group Acquires CIBO Espresso to Boost Growth

Retail Food Group Limited (AU:RFG) has released an update.

Retail Food Group Limited (ASX: RFG) has announced its acquisition of CIBO Espresso for $2.7 million, funded by cash on hand. This strategic move aims to bolster RFG’s presence in South Australia through 22 new retail locations and leverage synergies with their existing coffee supply chain. The acquisition is expected to be accretive by FY26, aligning with RFG’s goal to expand its core coffee brand, Gloria Jean’s.

