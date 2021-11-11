Retail Earnings, Manufacturing Data in Focus Next Week

It will still be a while before traders can relax for the Thanksgiving holiday, as November charges on with plenty of economic data to unpack. And while the third-quarter earnings season is starting to unwind, plenty of big names are on the docket next week, including Alibaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU), Bilibili (BILI), Cisco (CSCO), Foot Locker (FL), Home Depot (HD), JD.Com (JD), Kohl's (KSS), Lowe's (LOW), Macy's (M), Nvidia (NVDA) Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Sonos (SONO), Target (TGT), Tyson Foods (TSN), Walmart (WMT), and Williams-Sonoma (WSM).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, Nov. 15 will only feature the Empire State manufacturing index due out.

The pace picks up on Tuesday, Nov. 16, with retail sales, industrial production, capacity utilization, and business inventories data. Plus, investors will be eyeing the import price index, as well the National Association of Home Builders' (NAHB) home builders' index.

Wednesday, Nov. 17, brings building permits and housing starts data.

The latest round of initial and continuing jobless claims is expected on Thursday, Nov. 18. investors will also be watching the Philadelphia Federal Reserve manufacturing and leading economic indicators.

The week ends on a quiet note on Friday, Nov. 19, with no economic data on tap.

