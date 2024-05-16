News & Insights

Retail Earnings, Economic Health Reading Slated for Release

May 16, 2024 — 08:01 am EDT

With the consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) readings in the rearview mirror, investors are turning their eyes towards a host of Federal Reserve updates. In addition, the services and manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) readings that show economic expansion or contraction are on tap.

This week's earnings docket features a slew of retail names, including AutoZone (AZO), BJ's Wholesale (BJ), Lowe's (LOW)Macy's (M), Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF), Ralph Lauren (RL), Ross Stores (ROST), Target (TGT), TJX (TJX), and Urban Outfitters (URBN). On the tech side of things, Nvidia (NVDA), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Snowflake (SNOW), V.F. Corp (VFC), Workday (WDAY), and Zoom Video (ZM) are slated to enter the earnings confessional.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.   There's no notable economic data scheduled for Monday, May 20.   Tuesday, May 21 features a panel consisting of multiple Federal Reserve presidents, including Cleveland's Loretta Mester, Atlanta's Raphael Bostic, and Boston's Susan Collins.   Existing home sales data and meeting minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) May meeting are slated for Wednesday, May 22.   Jobs data are slated for Thursday, May 23, alongside services and manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) readings and new home sales data. Bostic will speak again.

Rounding out the week, durable goods data and consumer sentiment are due out on Friday, May 24.

1x1

