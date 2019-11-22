Retail and office REIT Alpine Income Property Trust prices IPO at $19 low end

Alpine Income Property Trust, a single-tenant commercial net lease REIT formed by Consolidated-Tomoka, raised $143 million by offering 7.5 million shares at $19, the low end of the range of $19 to $21, to command a market value of $173 million. Alpine Income Property Trust plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol PINE. Raymond James, Baird, B. Riley FBR, and BMO Capital Markets acted as lead managers on the deal.



