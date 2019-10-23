Retail and office REIT Alpine Income Property Trust files for a $100 million IPO

Alpine Income Property Trust, a REIT focused on high-quality, single-tenant retail and office properties, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



It is a carve-out of Florida REIT Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., who will continue to manage it.



The Daytona Beach, FL-based company plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol PINE. Raymond James, Baird, B. Riley FBR, BMO Capital Markets, Janney Montgomery Scott and D.A. Davidson are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



