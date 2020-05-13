RETA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $158.71, changing hands as low as $146.73 per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RETA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RETA's low point in its 52 week range is $70 per share, with $257.965 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $150.80.

