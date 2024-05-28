News & Insights

Resverlogix Reschedules Shareholder Meeting

May 28, 2024 — 05:42 pm EDT

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) has released an update.

Resverlogix Corp., a Calgary-based biotech leader in epigenetics, has rescheduled its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders to July 31, 2024. Shareholders will receive a Notice of Meeting and be privy to a corporate update presentation at the event. The company is advancing its lead candidate, apabetalone, targeting cardiovascular disease and related conditions, and is collaborating with EVERSANA™ to expedite its launch in North America.

