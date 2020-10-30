Results: Yum China Holdings, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Last week saw the newest third-quarter earnings release from Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$2.3b were what the analysts expected, Yum China Holdings surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$1.10 per share, an impressive 112% above what was forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:YUMC Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Following the latest results, Yum China Holdings' 22 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$9.69b in 2021. This would be a sizeable 21% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 4.8% to US$2.00. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$9.54b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.03 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$61.20, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Yum China Holdings analyst has a price target of US$68.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$47.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Yum China Holdings shareholders.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Yum China Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 21% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.7%p.a. over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 22% per year. Yum China Holdings is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$61.20, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Yum China Holdings analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

