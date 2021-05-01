Results: Yum! Brands, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$1.5b, some 2.2% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$1.07, 23% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:YUM Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

After the latest results, the 22 analysts covering Yum! Brands are now predicting revenues of US$6.33b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a satisfactory 7.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to grow 11% to US$4.22. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$6.31b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.01 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Yum! Brands' earnings potential following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 5.6% to US$121. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Yum! Brands, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$161 and the most bearish at US$93.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Yum! Brands shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Yum! Brands' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 10% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.5% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 22% annually. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, Yum! Brands is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Yum! Brands' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Yum! Brands' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Yum! Brands analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

