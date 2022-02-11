Results: XPO Logistics, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Investors in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) had a good week, as its shares rose 4.9% to close at US$68.74 following the release of its yearly results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$13b were what the analysts expected, XPO Logistics surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$2.93 per share, an impressive 27% above what was forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NYSE:XPO Earnings and Revenue Growth February 11th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for XPO Logistics from 15 analysts is for revenues of US$13.7b in 2022 which, if met, would be a satisfactory 7.1% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 54% to US$4.33. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$13.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.30 in 2022. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the modest lift to revenue estimates.

It may not be a surprise to see thatthe analysts have reconfirmed their price target of US$97.50, implying that the uplift in sales is not expected to greatly contribute to XPO Logistics's valuation in the near term. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic XPO Logistics analyst has a price target of US$120 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$70.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that XPO Logistics' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 7.1% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.7% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 9.9% annually. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, XPO Logistics is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$97.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple XPO Logistics analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for XPO Logistics you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.