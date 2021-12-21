Results: Winnebago Industries, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

A week ago, Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 12% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$1.2b, while EPS were US$2.90 beating analyst models by 31%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NYSE:WGO Earnings and Revenue Growth December 21st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Winnebago Industries from nine analysts is for revenues of US$4.48b in 2022 which, if met, would be a notable 12% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$9.72, approximately in line with the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$4.28b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.05 in 2022. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$88.71, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Winnebago Industries at US$115 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$72.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2022 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 16% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 20% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry (in aggregate), which analyst estimates suggest will see revenues grow 30% annually. So it's pretty clear that Winnebago Industries is expected to grow slower than similar companies in the same industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Winnebago Industries' earnings potential next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$88.71, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Winnebago Industries going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Winnebago Industries that you need to take into consideration.

