Results: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

The investors in Williams-Sonoma, Inc.'s (NYSE:WSM) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 20% to US$162 in the week following its full-year results. Williams-Sonoma reported US$6.8b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.61 beat expectations, being 7.0% higher than what the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:WSM Earnings and Revenue Growth March 18th 2021

After the latest results, the consensus from Williams-Sonoma's 20 analysts is for revenues of US$6.62b in 2022, which would reflect a noticeable 2.4% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to drop 13% to US$7.66 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$6.61b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.66 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The consensus price target rose 26% to US$150despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Williams-Sonoma's earnings by assigning a price premium. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Williams-Sonoma analyst has a price target of US$155 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$84.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 2.4% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 5.3% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 11% per year. It's pretty clear that Williams-Sonoma's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Williams-Sonoma. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Williams-Sonoma analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Williams-Sonoma you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.