Results: West Bancorporation, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) just released its second-quarter report and things are looking bullish. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 2.5% to hit US$27m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$0.75, some 8.7% above whatthe analyst had expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what expert is forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analyst has changed their mind on West Bancorporation after the latest results.

NasdaqGS:WTBA Earnings and Revenue Growth July 30th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the lone analyst covering West Bancorporation provided consensus estimates of US$103.7m revenue in 2022, which would reflect a noticeable 4.9% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to decline 10% to US$2.73 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analyst had been modelling revenues of US$103.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.73 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analyst has updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With no major changes to earnings forecasts, the consensus price target fell 5.4% to US$26.50, suggesting that the analyst might have previously been hoping for an earnings upgrade.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the West Bancorporation's past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 9.6% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 10% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.7% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - West Bancorporation is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analyst holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analyst also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for West Bancorporation you should know about.

