Results: Waters Corporation Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. Waters delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$609m, some 15% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$2.37, an impressive 56% ahead of forecasts. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Waters after the latest results. NYSE:WAT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Waters' 13 analysts is for revenues of US$2.65b in 2021, which would reflect a modest 5.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$9.94, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.58b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.32 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 5.5% to US$285per share. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Waters, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$315 and the most bearish at US$197 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Waters' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 7.7% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.7% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.5% annually. Waters is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Waters following these results. They also upgraded their revenue forecasts, although the latest estimates suggest that Waters will grow in line with the overall industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Waters going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Waters you should know about.

