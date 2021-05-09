Results: Vista Outdoor Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) just released its annual report and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.0% to hit US$2.2b. Vista Outdoor reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$4.44, which was a notable 11% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:VSTO Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

After the latest results, the eight analysts covering Vista Outdoor are now predicting revenues of US$2.42b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a decent 8.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to tumble 24% to US$3.48 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.26b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.79 in 2022. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Vista Outdoor's future following the latest results, with a sizeable expansion in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Vista Outdoor 9.2% to US$43.56on the back of these upgrades. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Vista Outdoor, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$53.00 and the most bearish at US$38.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Vista Outdoor is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 8.5% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 6.1% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 11% annually for the foreseeable future. So although Vista Outdoor's revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Vista Outdoor's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Vista Outdoor analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Vista Outdoor (1 is potentially serious!) that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.