Results: Vertiv Holdings Co Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 4.8% to hit US$1.1b. Vertiv Holdings Co also reported a statutory profit of US$0.09, which was an impressive 155% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:VRT Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Vertiv Holdings Co from eight analysts is for revenues of US$4.92b in 2021 which, if met, would be a modest 7.6% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 329% to US$0.72. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$4.79b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.71 in 2021. So it looks like there's been no major change in sentiment following the latest results, although the analysts have made a small lift in to revenue forecasts.

It may not be a surprise to see thatthe analysts have reconfirmed their price target of US$26.67, implying that the uplift in sales is not expected to greatly contribute to Vertiv Holdings Co's valuation in the near term. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Vertiv Holdings Co, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$30.00 and the most bearish at US$24.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Vertiv Holdings Co is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Vertiv Holdings Co's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Vertiv Holdings Co's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 10% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 7.0% per annum over the past year. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. Vertiv Holdings Co is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. They also upgraded their revenue forecasts, although the latest estimates suggest that Vertiv Holdings Co will grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$26.67, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Vertiv Holdings Co. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Vertiv Holdings Co going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Vertiv Holdings Co , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

