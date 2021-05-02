Results: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 4.1% to hit US$1.7b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$2.49, some 8.7% above whatthe analysts had expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:VRTX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 2nd 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Vertex Pharmaceuticals from 22 analysts is for revenues of US$6.92b in 2021 which, if met, would be a notable 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to nosedive 34% to US$6.90 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$6.93b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.81 in 2021. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the large cut to new EPS forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$284, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Vertex Pharmaceuticals analyst has a price target of US$347 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$250. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Vertex Pharmaceuticals' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Vertex Pharmaceuticals' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 16% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 30% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 16% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Vertex Pharmaceuticals' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$284, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Vertex Pharmaceuticals going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also see our analysis of Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Board and CEO remuneration and experience, and whether company insiders have been buying stock.

