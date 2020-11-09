Results: VEREIT, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) just released its third-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.5% to hit US$294m. VEREIT also reported a statutory profit of US$0.08, which was an impressive 111% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:VER Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Following last week's earnings report, VEREIT's six analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$1.16b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to tumble 23% to US$0.18 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.16b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.16 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the solid gain to earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$7.42, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values VEREIT at US$8.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$6.25. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing that stands out from these estimates is that shrinking revenues are expected to moderate from the historical decline of 4.9% per annum over the past five years.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards VEREIT following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for VEREIT going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with VEREIT (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

