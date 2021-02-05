Results: Valvoline Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.7% to hit US$653m. Valvoline also reported a statutory profit of US$0.47, which was an impressive 21% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:VVV Earnings and Revenue Growth February 5th 2021

After the latest results, the eight analysts covering Valvoline are now predicting revenues of US$2.67b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a solid 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to reduce 2.1% to US$1.71 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.67b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.71 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$25.22, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Valvoline at US$29.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$22.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Valvoline is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Valvoline's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 11% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.3% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.0% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Valvoline is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$25.22, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Valvoline going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Valvoline (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

