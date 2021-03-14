Results: Vail Resorts, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$685m, some 6.3% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$3.62, 62% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:MTN Earnings and Revenue Growth March 14th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Vail Resorts' 13 analysts is for revenues of US$1.81b in 2021, which would reflect a decent 14% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Vail Resorts is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$2.32 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.63b and losses of US$0.72 per share in 2021. It looks like there's been a definite improvement in business conditions, with a revenue upgrade expected to lead to profitability sooner than previously forecast.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 14% to US$322per share. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Vail Resorts at US$415 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$250. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Vail Resorts' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Vail Resorts' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 30% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.9% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 22% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Vail Resorts is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts now expect Vail Resorts to become profitable next year, compared to previous expectations that it would report a loss. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Vail Resorts analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Vail Resorts that you need to take into consideration.

