Results: United Natural Foods, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

As you might know, United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$7.0b, some 3.2% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$1.25, 158% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NYSE:UNFI Earnings and Revenue Growth December 11th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from United Natural Foods' ten analysts is for revenues of US$28.1b in 2022, which would reflect a reasonable 3.2% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to climb 13% to US$4.27. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$28.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.95 in 2022. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target rose 5.5% to US$52.29, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic United Natural Foods analyst has a price target of US$67.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$40.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that United Natural Foods' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 4.2% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 27% over the past five years. Compare this to the 56 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.9% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while United Natural Foods' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards United Natural Foods following these results. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple United Natural Foods analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 5 warning signs for United Natural Foods that you should be aware of.

