Results: TTEC Holdings, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Last week, you might have seen that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) released its first-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.6% to US$101 in the past week. Revenues were US$539m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$1.06, an impressive 27% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on TTEC Holdings after the latest results. NasdaqGS:TTEC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Following the latest results, TTEC Holdings' eight analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$2.19b in 2021. This would be an okay 6.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 5.7% to US$3.34. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.17b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.20 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on TTEC Holdings' earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target rose 10% to US$113, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on TTEC Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$130 and the most bearish at US$87.00 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of TTEC Holdings'historical trends, as the 8.9% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 is roughly in line with the 9.0% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry (in aggregate), which analyst estimates suggest will see revenues grow 14% annually. So it's pretty clear that TTEC Holdings is expected to grow slower than similar companies in the same industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around TTEC Holdings' earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for TTEC Holdings going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with TTEC Holdings , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

