Results: Trustmark Corporation Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

As you might know, Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.7% to hit US$183m. Trustmark also reported a statutory profit of US$0.86, which was an impressive 65% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:TRMK Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

After the latest results, the five analysts covering Trustmark are now predicting revenues of US$658.2m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a notable 8.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to nosedive 20% to US$1.61 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$658.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.61 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$25.75. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Trustmark, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$26.00 and the most bearish at US$25.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Trustmark is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Trustmark's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 8.2% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.4%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 1.3% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Trustmark is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$25.75, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Trustmark analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Trustmark is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

