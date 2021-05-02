Results: Triton International Limited Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

Shareholders might have noticed that Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 8.1% to US$50.17 in the past week. Revenues disappointed slightly, as sales of US$347m were 2.1% below what the analysts had predicted. Profits were a relative bright spot, with statutory per-share earnings of US$1.92 coming in 10% above what was anticipated. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:TRTN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 2nd 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Triton International's four analysts is for revenues of US$1.52b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 7.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 58% to US$8.14. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.51b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.21 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a substantial gain in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$67.25, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Triton International at US$70.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$63.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The period to the end of 2021 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 10% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 13% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 7.4% per year. So it's pretty clear that Triton International is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Triton International following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Triton International going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Triton International (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to be mindful of.

