Results: Trex Company, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

As you might know, Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 2.5% to hit US$246m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$0.42, some 5.4% above whatthe analysts had expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:TREX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Trex Company from 13 analysts is for revenues of US$1.13b in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 22% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 31% to US$2.05. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.07b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.86 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Trex Company's future following the latest results, with a decent improvement in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 6.7% to US$112per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Trex Company at US$125 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$92.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Trex Company's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 31% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 14% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.6% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Trex Company is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Trex Company's earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Trex Company analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Trex Company that you should be aware of.

