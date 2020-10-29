Results: TransUnion Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 2.0% to hit US$696m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$0.53, some 9.3% above whatthe analysts had expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:TRU Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Following the latest results, TransUnion's 17 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$2.88b in 2021. This would be an okay 6.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to step up 20% to US$2.05. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.86b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.02 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$99.12, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on TransUnion, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$116 and the most bearish at US$75.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that TransUnion's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 6.5% increase next year well below the historical 14%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this to the 114 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like TransUnion is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for TransUnion going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - TransUnion has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

