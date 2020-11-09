Results: TPI Composites, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 17% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$474m, while EPS were US$1.13 beating analyst models by 477%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGM:TPIC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

After the latest results, the eleven analysts covering TPI Composites are now predicting revenues of US$1.80b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a decent 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. TPI Composites is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$1.60 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.76b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.53 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for TPI Composites 19% to US$42.91on the back of these upgrades. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic TPI Composites analyst has a price target of US$47.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$30.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await TPI Composites shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that TPI Composites' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 11%, compared to a historical growth rate of 20% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 7.4% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that TPI Composites is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around TPI Composites' earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple TPI Composites analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for TPI Composites (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

