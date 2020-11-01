Results: The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

As you might know, The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) recently reported its quarterly numbers. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$5.2b were what the analysts expected, Hartford Financial Services Group surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$1.26 per share, an impressive 42% above what was forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:HIG Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, Hartford Financial Services Group's ten analysts currently expect revenues in 2022 to be US$20.8b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 3.8% to US$5.19. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$21.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.17 in 2022. So it looks like the analysts have become a bit less optimistic after the latest results announcement, with revenues expected to fall even as the company is supposed to maintain EPS.

The average price target was steady at US$52.00even though revenue estimates declined; likely suggesting the analysts place a higher value on earnings. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Hartford Financial Services Group at US$64.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$43.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Hartford Financial Services Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 0.3% increase next year well below the historical 4.6%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.8% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Hartford Financial Services Group.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It might also be worth considering whether Hartford Financial Services Group's debt load is appropriate, using our debt analysis tools on the Simply Wall St platform, here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.