Results: The First of Long Island Corporation Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 2.1% to hit US$29m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$0.47, some 6.8% above whatthe analysts had expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqCM:FLIC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, First of Long Island's four analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$114.0m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to reduce 3.0% to US$1.68 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$114.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.68 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$22.33, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on First of Long Island, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$24.00 and the most bearish at US$21.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that First of Long Island's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 1.1% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 5.6% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.5% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that First of Long Island is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$22.33, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on First of Long Island. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple First of Long Island analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also view our analysis of First of Long Island's balance sheet, and whether we think First of Long Island is carrying too much debt, for free on our platform here.

