Results: The Container Store Group, Inc. Beat Earnings Expectations And Analysts Now Have New Forecasts

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) just released its latest full-year results and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.0% to hit US$990m. Container Store Group reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$1.17, which was a notable 14% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:TCS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 20th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, Container Store Group's three analysts currently expect revenues in 2022 to be US$986.8m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to tumble 33% to US$0.80 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$986.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.80 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 17% to US$12.00. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Container Store Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$13.00 and the most bearish at US$7.50 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Container Store Group shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Container Store Group's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 0.3% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 2.6% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 11% per year. It's pretty clear that Container Store Group's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Container Store Group going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

