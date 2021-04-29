Results: Texas Instruments Incorporated Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

As you might know, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 7.6% to hit US$4.3b. Texas Instruments reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$1.87, which was a notable 19% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:TXN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Texas Instruments from 26 analysts is for revenues of US$16.8b in 2021 which, if met, would be a solid 9.1% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 4.0% to US$6.96. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$16.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.71 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target rose 6.2% to US$201, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Texas Instruments analyst has a price target of US$225 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$140. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Texas Instruments' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 12% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.9% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Texas Instruments is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Texas Instruments' earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Texas Instruments. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Texas Instruments going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Texas Instruments has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

