Results: Tetra Tech, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

As you might know, Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.0% to hit US$605m. Tetra Tech reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$0.96, which was a notable 19% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:TTEK Earnings and Revenue Growth February 2nd 2021

Following the latest results, Tetra Tech's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$2.45b in 2021. This would be a reasonable 4.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 7.2% to US$3.55. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.43b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.42 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 6.3% to US$148. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Tetra Tech analyst has a price target of US$170 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$98.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Tetra Tech's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 4.8%, compared to a historical growth rate of 6.4% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 6.6% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Tetra Tech.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Tetra Tech's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Tetra Tech's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Tetra Tech analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Tetra Tech that we have uncovered.

